I hiked trails that started across Little River from the Metcalf Bottoms picnic grounds at 8 a.m. The route went up Metcalf Bottoms trail .6 miles to the Little Greenbrier School. This trail would be considered moderate, with a rather steep climb on the second tenth of a mile, and three-foot log bridges to be crossed.

The first classes in the Little Greenbrier School started on New Year’s Day 1882. School was usually only two to three months a year, and at a time when the children were not as needed on the farm. Reading, penmanship, spelling, and arithmetic were the subjects taught. Members of the community furnished the materials to construct the building and built it. Sevier County furnished the teacher. Some of the logs used to build the building were so large and heavy that it took two oxen to get them to the building site.

From the school, the next mile and a tenth was on the Walker Sisters trail to the Walker Sisters’ cabin, which was located on 122 acres. Six unmarried sisters lived there their entire lives. They had no running water, electricity, indoor plumbing, or bathroom. In the early years, the sisters bought only salt, sugar, coffee, and soda. They farmed and had chickens, ducks, turkeys, cows, sheep, and hogs; and they made their clothes.

When the Great Smoky Mountains National Park was established on 15 June 1934, the sisters were asked to leave their property; however, public pressure persuaded the National Park Service to allow them to live out their lives in their home.

The sisters became very popular with park visitors. They sold baked goods, poems, and homemade toys to park visitors. It was said that while walking to the cabin some distance away, one could often smell the aroma of a stack cake being cooked in the home. It was reported that President Franklin Roosevelt visited the sisters while he was in the park to dedicate it on 2 September 1940.

The oldest sister, Margaret, was in charge of their home. She was said to have run off young men who came to call upon one of the younger sisters. Also, it was reported that a man approached Margaret and offered to build them an outhouse free of charge. She told him no. He asked why she had said no to his offer, and she replied that people would know where they were going. Ladies used the woods below the house for their bathroom, and men would use the woods above the house. The last sister living died in 1964.

From the Walker Sisters cabin, the Little Brier Gap trail (.06 tenths of a mile long) was taken to the Little Greenbrier Trail. Then that trail was followed 1.9 miles to the Wear Gap Road. The Little Greenbrier Trail would be classified as moderately difficult. From there, the road was walked back to the car at Metcalf Bottoms.

Hopefully, many readers can visit the Little Greenbrier School and the Walker Sisters Cabin the next time they are in the national park.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

