I had a great week of hiking on Metcalf Bottoms, Walker Sisters Cabin, Little Brier, Little Greenbrier Trails, and Wears Gap Road. Many of the wildflowers are well beyond their peak bloom; however, there are still a lot of flowers at or just beyond peak bloom.

The Metcalf Bottoms trail starts at the end of the wooden bridge across Little River from the Metcalf Bottoms picnic grounds, and it ends at the Little Greenbrier School, .6 10th of miles later.

Flowers on Metcalf Bottoms Trail:

Erect Golden Rod

Great Lobelia

Heal All

Hearts-a-busting – (Seeds – not flowers)

Southern Harebell

White Top Aster

The Walker Sisters Cabin Trail starts across from the Little Greenbrier School, and 1.1 miles later, it ends at the Walker Sisters Cabin.

A tremendous number of Great Lobelia on the Walker Sisters Cabin trail. Many blooms together in one spot about a tenth of a mile before the cabin.

Cardinal Flower

Curtis Aster

Daisy Fleabane

False Fox Glove

Great Lobelia

Hearts-a-busting (Colorful seeds not flowers).

Iron Weed

Pink Turtlehead

Red Clover

Southern Harebell

Spotted Jewelweed

Water Hemlock

White Top Aster

White Turtlehead

Wild Golden Glow (coneflower)

Wingstem

The Little Brier Trail starts from the Walker Sisters Cabin trail, 1 mile from the Greenbrier School, and dead ends on the Little Greenbrier Trail.

Flowers seen on Little Brier Trail:

Cardinal Flower

Erect Goldenrod

Great Lobelia

White Snake Root

White Top Aster

Wingstem

The Little Greenbrier Trail starts from Wear Gap Road at the park boundary and dead ends at the junction with the Laurel Falls Trail a little over four miles later. The Little Greenbrier Trail would be considered moderately difficult, and the other trails would be regarded as moderate.

Flowers seen on the Little Greenbrier Trail:

Blue Asters

Curtis Aster

Curtiss Milkwort

Erect Goldenrod

False Fox Glove

Great Lobelia

Lion’s Foot

Water Hemlock

White Top Aster

On the Wear Gap Road, there are literally thousands of Spotted Jewelweed in bloom (most beyond peak bloom; however, still colorful).

Asiatic Dayflower

Black Eyed Susan

Cardinal Flower

Coreopsis

Field Thistle

Flowering Spurge

Great Lobelia

Hearts-a-busting (colorful seeds – not blooms)

Hog Peanut

Ironweed

Joe Pye Weed

Lions Foot

Mist Flower

Mountain Mint

Partridge Pea (only location that I have found this flower in the park).

Red Clover

Spotted Jewelweed

Water Hemlock

White Top Aster

Wild Golden Glow

Wild Phlox

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

