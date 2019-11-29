Halls snowflakes debut

Installation of snowflakes and banners on Maynardville Highway from Afton Drive to Emory Road is a project of the Halls Crossroads Women’s League.

It’s not a blizzard yet, but the League hopes to add snowflakes each year. The inaugural year required massive cooperation from KUB, TDS Telecom, Knox County government and others to get the snowflakes set and powered up. Future years should be easier.

This year’s 19 sponsors (in alphabetical order) are:

Barkingdales

Beaver Dam Baptist Church

Bob Johnson Insurance

Commercial Bank

First Century Bank

Halls Business and Professional Association

Halls Crossroads Women’s League

Hallsdale Powell Utility District Employees

Halls Service Center – Liz Clevenger

Home Federal Bank

KnoxTNToday.com – Sandra Clark

In Memory of Joseph Fugate

In Loving Memory of Lewis Love

In Memory of Virgil “Ed” Coppinger

Pioneer Heating and Air

Southern Designs Landscape

TDS Telecom

Tindell’s

Travis Smith Family

Susan Smith of the Women’s League said, “I have received only rave reviews. This community is loving these changes. It’s something to be both excited about and proud of. My hope is continued support to finish project.”

Janis Crye added: “A very special thanks to Knox County, KUB, Progression Electric, TDS, Applical and an anonymous donor, as well as the sponsors. The HCWL plans to continue the Snowflake project all through Halls as funds become available.”

If anyone or business is interested in sponsoring a Snowflake going forward through Halls, email Janis Crye at janis2793@comcast.net.