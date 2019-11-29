Thanksgiving: A week of giving

Food City gave United Way of Greater Knoxville $37,000 last week – the proceeds of the Food City Food Show held earlier this year.

Also, the annual Race Against Hunger closed on Thanksgiving Day. Proceeds from the 2018 drive were disbursed to nonprofit hunger relief organizations in November. That promotion, co-sponsored by Kellogg’s/Keebler, raised over $512,000.

Numerous church and civic groups were beneficiaries.

Throughout the promotion, customers wishing to donate simply selected a dollar amount which was added to their grocery order. Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO, said 100 percent of funds collected went directly to local hunger relief and charitable organizations. “Your generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need,” he said.

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.