Halls wrestling is the 2026 District 3AA champion after defeating Powell 72-6 and West 64-12.

Hardin Valley Academy is the District 4AA champion.

The team will continue to the Regional Duals tonight at Hardin Valley Academy.

State Championship Wrestling Details

TSSAA Wrestling Duals: January 31, 2026, at Williamson County Ag Expo Center, Franklin, TN

TSSAA Division II Individual Championships: February 13-14, 2026, at Montgomery Bell Academy, Nashville, TN

TSSAA Division I & Girls Individual Championships: February 20-21, 2026, at Williamson County Ag Expo Center, Franklin, TN

Included each week will be the TSSAA links in the dropdown menu for every team in the state, making it easy to access game schedules and scores when a team uploads its score.

Every sport is listed. We list links to basketball; other sports can be found here.

TSSAA link: Boys’ basketball schedule

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

The 2026 state championship for basketball is set for March at Murphy Center, 2650 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37132

Girls’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division IIAA, site TBD

March 11-14, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

Boys’: March 5-7, 2026 for Division II A and Division II AA, site TBD

March 18-21, 2026 for all Division I Class A teams at MTSU-Murphy Center

As the time nears, we will provide all bracketing and results of local teams vying for the state championship.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.