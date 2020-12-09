Halls for the holidays: Parade Saturday

2020 has been an exceptional year with a raging pandemic disrupting normal life. Businesses large and small have been challenged as never before. Events like the Nativity Pageant that we’ve just taken for granted are on hold.

But in Halls Crossroads, folks have rallied to preserve one tradition. The Halls Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Halls Business & Professional Association, will step off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, from the campus of Halls High and Middle schools.

Jim Wright, president of the BPA, said everyone is invited to line the parade route along Maynardville Pike past the Black Oak Plaza shopping center. New lights at the intersection of Norris Freeway and Hwy. 33 should make viewing easier and the parade safer.

“We’re asking each vehicle that enters the parade for $10,” said Wright. Donations will fund Halls BPA’s partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank to fund take-home food packs for Halls-area schools. “We’re hoping to raise $2,500,” he said. “We passed a bushel basket at the November meeting and got $175.”

Wright, a captain with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, is wrapping up a weird term. For one reason or another over half of his meetings were canceled. The year-end gala is canceled and last year’s Man and Woman of the Year will be carried over, Wright said. “We just couldn’t make our events mesh with the Health Department’s guidelines (on COVID-19).”

New officers for 2021 include Kristy Lund, president. She is an accountant with KUB who holds an MBA from Tennessee Tech. Joining Lund as officers are:

Mike Conley, Pioneer Heating & Air, vice president

Jay Wormsley, Knox County clerk’s office, secretary

David Buckner, certified public accountant, treasurer

“We added two new board members,” said Wright.

Dr. Matt Cain, Cain Family Chiropractic

Ryan Nichols, State Farm Insurance

Hold-over board members:

Travis Woody, Food City

Mark Durfee, Bob Johnson Insurance

Jim Wright, Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Denise Girard, First Century Bank

Patrick Abbott, Home Federal Bank, and

Darren Cardwell, Hallsdale Powell Utility District

A major project of the Halls BPA this year was reinstatement of thank-you gift cards for sheriff’s office deputies, chaired by past president Bob Crye. He said over 350 cards were presented to Sheriff Tom Spangler at the club’s September meeting. “I had 337 cards for a value of $4,615, and there were several other cards that various people brought that I didn’t get a chance to record,” said Crye.

