December starts with a roar

The first week of December was a busy one in our office. Apparently, many people were waiting until after Thanksgiving to sign their documents and buy their homes. We recorded 375 property sales with a total value of $171.5 million, and 664 loans were signed with a value of $251.3 million.

The highest value transfer recorded was $60 million. Ownership of the Amberleigh Bluff Apartments, located off Kingston Pike in the Cedar Springs area, transferred from The Amberleigh Knoxville LLC to Steadfast Amberleigh TC LLC.

Bearden Square, located next to the Bearden Banquet Hall, changed hands from Beahm Enterprises LLC to Anthony Cappiello Jr. for $1.6 million.

The Hillcrest Apartments, located at 1722 Coker Ave. in North Knoxville, were purchased from Hillcrest Apartments LLC by 1722 Coker Ave. LLC for $1.275 million.

Title companies weren’t the only ones making up for the three-day workweek. Banks were busy too; 15 loans over $1 million were approved and recorded last week. The banks with individual loans over $1 million were:

Walker & Dunlop LLC – $39 million

Berkeley Point Capital – $36 million

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee – $10.2 million

Wells Fargo National Association – $8.03 million

Gateway Mortgage Group – $2.43 million

Smart Bank – $1.75 million

Pinnacle Bank – $1.33 million

Capstar Bank – $1.3 million

One Bank of Tennessee – $1.28 million

First-Citizens Bank and Trust – $1.24 million

All of our top lenders can be viewed here.

Yesterday marked the 79th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Dec. 7, 1941, was a “date which will live in infamy,” according to Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The Japanese Imperial Navy sent 353 planes in a surprise attack on the U.S. Fleet at Pearl Harbor Naval Base, killing 2,403 service members and civilians. This precipitated the entry of the U.S. into World War II. We will never forget those that sacrificed their lives to keep our country safe. Thank a Veteran whenever possible.

The eight-day Jewish Festival of Hanukkah will begin in the evening of Thursday, Dec. 10. We’d like to wish a happy beginning of Hanukkah to our friends in the Jewish community.

Don’t forget, we’re on Facebook. Just search Facebook for @KnoxRegister to find us, and while you’re there, please give us a ‘like’ and share the page. Have a safe and happy week!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County