The 2025 TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament was held at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena resulting in high placing of the Halls and Gibbs wrestling teams. Sophia Satterfield is the first ever Halls Women’s Wrestling state champion.
Boys’ Wrestling
Class A
120 lb. Division
- 2nd Place – Blake Allen of Gibbs
190 lb. Division
- 2nd Place – Eli Bratton of Anderson Co.
Team Scores: Gibbs came in 4th out of 54 places. 4.
Class AA
150 lb. Division
- 2nd Place – Harlen Hunley of Knoxville Halls
175 lb. Division
- 2nd Place – Barrett Whaley of Knoxville Halls
Team Scores: Halls comes in 10th out of 54 places.
Class AA Dual Wrestling
Sectional Results: Knoxville Halls (Winner Region 2)
Girls’ Wrestling
107 lb. Division: 2nd Place – Cora Finstad of Gibbs
126 Division – 1st place Sophia Satterfield of Knoxville Halls
Team Scores: Gibbs finished 5th and Halls 6th out of 68 places.
