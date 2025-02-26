The 2025 TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament was held at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena resulting in high placing of the Halls and Gibbs wrestling teams. Sophia Satterfield is the first ever Halls Women’s Wrestling state champion.

Boys’ Wrestling

Class A

120 lb. Division

2nd Place – Blake Allen of Gibbs

190 lb. Division

2nd Place – Eli Bratton of Anderson Co.

Team Scores: Gibbs came in 4th out of 54 places. 4.

Class AA

150 lb. Division

2nd Place – Harlen Hunley of Knoxville Halls

175 lb. Division

2nd Place – Barrett Whaley of Knoxville Halls

Team Scores: Halls comes in 10th out of 54 places.

Class AA Dual Wrestling

Sectional Results: Knoxville Halls (Winner Region 2)

Girls’ Wrestling

107 lb. Division: 2nd Place – Cora Finstad of Gibbs

126 Division – 1st place Sophia Satterfield of Knoxville Halls

Team Scores: Gibbs finished 5th and Halls 6th out of 68 places.

For high school basketball scores from the district or regional tournaments (if your schools are sending to TSSAA).

TSSAA link: Girls’ basketball schedule

Boys’ and girls’ high school wrestling:

TSSAA link: Boys’ wrestling

TSSAA link: Girls’ wrestling