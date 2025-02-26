Tennessee Scholars’ Bowl first round completed on Wednesday, February 19 with Dobyns-Bennett vs Sevier County. Dobyns-Bennett led all scores for this report with an 810 point win against Sevier County’s 370 points.

The Round of 32 began on Thursday, February 20 and will run through Thursday, March 13.

Round of 32 results for the week:

Thursday , February 20: Farragut vs Rockwood resulted in Farragut coming out on top of Rockwood, 680-100.

Friday, February 21: Corbin Ky vs Happy Valley saw Corbin High School win with 470 points to Happy Valley's 120 points.

Monday, February 24: Happy Valley A vs Unicoi County had the teams tied through the middle of the second half of the round until Happy Valley pulled away to win, 450-320.

Tuesday, February 25: Seymour A vs Roane County sent Roane County to the next round by scoring 460 points to Seymour Co. High School's 310 points.

Round of 32 will continue

Wednesday , February 26: L & N STEM A vs West Ridge B

Thursday, February 27: L & N STEM B vs Maryville A

, February 27: L & N STEM B vs Maryville A Friday, February 28: Gibbs vs Morristown East

Next week’s schedule

Monday , March 3: Jefferson Co. A vs Knoxville Catholic

Tuesday, March 4: Grace Christian vs South Greene

Watch for next Wednesday’s update on these competitions!

The complete schedule for the rest of Round of 32 matches:

Wednesday , March 5: Daniel Boone vs Hardin Valley A

Thursday, March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A

March 6: Maryville C vs Webb A Friday , March 7: Maryville B vs Webb B

Monday, March 10: Temple Academy vs Science Hill

Tuesday, March 11: Halls vs Alcoa

Wednesday, March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B

, March 12: Cedar Springs A vs Dobyns-Bennet B Thursday, March 13: Scott County vs Dobynes-Bennett A

