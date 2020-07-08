Grigsby gets new post at Covenant Health

Kyle Grigsby has been named director of corporate health for Covenant Health.

In this newly created position, Grigsby will lead and coordinate Covenant Health’s business-to-business efforts among various internal business units and external partners. He will refine the health system’s existing population health service line and oversee direct-to-employer sales efforts. He also will champion new health-related initiatives to support the employees of Covenant Health.

Grigsby has specialized in business development in the hospital and healthcare industry. He joined Covenant Health in January 2019 in administration. He previously served as retail operations consultant for Cardinal Health in East Tennessee and northern Georgia. He was responsible for the sales and the development of retail pharmacy services including over-the-counter drugs, medical supplies and durable medical equipment, and for providing data and customer education related to retail front-end operations.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Tennessee and received his master’s degree in healthcare administration from Oklahoma State University. He is a 2020 graduate of Introduction Knoxville, a program of Leadership Knoxville.

Fountain City BPA will meet at noon today (7/8) at Central Baptist Church fellowship hall, 5364 N. Broadway. The speaker is attorney and mediator Joe Jarret discussing workplace privacy.

Hope Springs Adult Day Care Center will host a fundraising event Saturday, July 18, at Bearden Banquet Hall with comedian and Knoxville native Henry Cho. Tickets for dinner and the show are $75. Measures are in place to encourage social distancing; masks will be available and screenings of staff and attendees will be performed. The number of tickets available has been reduced. Funds raised help the center purchase items and pay for outside services that enhance the participants’ experience at Hope Springs, as well as provide education for the staff. Info or tickets here.