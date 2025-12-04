Plus people: Gibson Calfee, Gen. John F. Kelly, John L. Bell M.D., Betsi James

Greg Gheen, a founder of Realty Trust Group (RTG) and company president from 1998-2022, claims to have retired. At least he posted on social media that he had just finished his final owners meeting.

“After 27 years of working with outstanding clients, partners and colleagues, it’s time to enter a new phase with a feeling of pride, accomplishment and gratitude,” he wrote. He thanked Chad Simpson, CCIM; Joe Krumdieck; Michael Honeycutt, CRE, CCIM; Charlie Dickhaus; Adam Luttrell; Goran Musinovic, J.D. CHC; Craig Flanagan; Forrest Gardner; Martin D. (Marty) Brown, CPA; and Michael Ramey.

He had high praise for Simpson, who followed him as president, saying Chad has grown the resources and capabilities of the company with a steady hand. RTG now has seven offices including Atlanta, Houston and Tampa. The company serves 35 states with 23 million square feet of assets under management; $1.3 billion of development projects delivered; and $3.4 billion in completed healthcare transaction volume.

After the business part of the meeting, the partners reminisced about the good old days. Gheen was granted the last word, summarized here:

“I am grateful that we developed a culture of believing in the importance of our work and that it mattered to our clients and the communities they served;

“Grateful that our work was and is challenging, complex, evolving, rewarding and useful;

“Grateful that we recognized that we were working for ourselves, each other and alongside our employees in various roles as we made strategic decisions that guided the company;

“Grateful that we trusted each other to do the right thing to protect the reputational integrity of our company and the best interests of our clients; and

“Grateful that the formal succession plan of the company allowed the leadership team to understand, embrace, improve and accelerate the growth of the company.”

Realty Trust Group acts as a broker, listing and selling healthcare-related real estate. It also serves as property manager for healthcare facilities, and it structures ownership opportunities for physician groups or other investors.

Gheen is a frequent presenter on healthcare topics. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Maryville College and a master’s in finance and new venture analysis (MBA) from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He is a licensed broker in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Greg actively volunteers with the United Way of Greater Knoxville – Tocqueville Council, Cokesbury United Methodist Church and other local organizations. He serves on the board of Holston Gases and the advisory board of United Community Bank. He was a member of Leadership Knoxville – Class of 2000.

Gibson Calfee to join Caring Medical Center

Caring Medical Center, 149 Durham Dr., Maynardville, Tennessee, has announced its newest healthcare provider. Gibson Calfee PA-D will join the staff on February 6, 2026.

Calfee is a Union County native and a graduate of Union County High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in biology from LMU while working as a CNA. He then graduated LMU’s master’s program and was licensed as a physician assistant in 2024. He finished his academic career by obtaining a doctorate in medical science degree.

He has spent the last two years as a physician assistant specializing in nephrology, working with patients with chronic kidney disease, acute kidney injury and dialysis patients. He is looking forward to sharing his medical expertise and giving back to the community that has done so much for him. Info: 865-992-2221.

Gen. John Kelly to speak at veterans luncheon

Marine Corps Gen. (ret.) John F. Kelly will speak in Knoxville in January – the guest of Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay.

The free luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at Bridgewater Place Event Center, 205 Bridgewater Rd. Seating is limited, so registration is required by visiting website here or by calling 619-313-7392.

“Knox County is filled with dedicated veterans who selflessly wore our country’s uniform and served in the Armed Forces in defense of our freedoms, and I am proud to have the opportunity to thank them and recognize their service,” said Jay. “I am also pleased that retired Gen. Kelly, a decorated combat veteran and true public servant, agreed to join us for this event. This is going to be a great event in honor of our nation’s most honorable.”

UT Knoxville makes Forbes list of ‘Dream Employers’

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, has been named to Forbes magazine’s latest list of America’s Dream Employers, announced November 18, 2025. This marks UT’s second consecutive year on the list, which Forbes introduced last year.

UT currently has 2,314 faculty and 6,119 staff employees. Its benefits package includes generous health and retirement plans, employee tuition waivers and discounted tuition for qualifying employees and family members at state colleges and universities. Campus resources include a university-affiliated medical center, a veterinary medical center and a botanical garden.

Earlier this year Forbes recognized UT as one of America’s top colleges and the top public university in Tennessee, one of the best employers for new graduates and one of Tennessee’s top three employers.

Creator of UT Medical Center’s surgical oncology division

John Lawrence Bell, M.D., 71, passed away on November 25, 2025, at age 71. He was recruited to Knoxville, Tennessee, in July 1988 to develop a Division of Surgical Oncology at the UT Medical Center. He ultimately achieved the rank of professor and served as chair of the Division of Surgical Oncology. As the founder of the Cancer Institute, he laid the groundwork for many of the programs and achievements that continue to shape the institution today.

Dr. Bell graduated from the University of Alabama and earned his medical degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery residency at UAB in 1986 and a fellowship in surgical oncology at M.D. Anderson in 1988.

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 12, from 4-7 p.m. at Rose – Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, Knoxville. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral, 413 Cumberland Avenue. His full obituary is here.

Notes & Quotes

Andrew Roberto (city council), Kat Bike (school board) and Shane Jackson (county commission) will host a “meet your reps” gathering on Wednesday, December 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Middlebrook Pike UMC, 7234 Middlebrook Pike, in the Fellowship Room. Roberto organized these meetups when he arrived on city council and now his term is over. This is his last meeting. They are asking folks who attend to bring a jar of peanut butter or canned goods for donation to the church’s food pantry.

Quote: “Twenty-seven years [of teaching] … nobody paid me a scrap of attention. You write one book, boom, you’re in the public eye.” – Frank McCourt who wrote Angela’s Ashes (Scribner), published in 1996, and won the 1997 Pulitzer Prize for biography.