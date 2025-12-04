I don’t know about the fishing, but the area below Norris Dam, including Millers Landing, provides interesting subjects for this photographer. The blue heron rookery across the river often has a dozen or more birds to observe. The early spring greens or the fall colors reflected in the crystal-clear water is another wonderful theme.

The cold of winter does not stop the fishermen wading the river seeking to outsmart the wily trout. The early-morning fog created an interesting composition, somewhat of a high-key style. I will return to Millers Landing, but maybe not until a little closer to spring.

If you are coming downtown for the WIVK Christmas Parade on Friday (Dec. 5) at 7:00, stop into our studio to say hello. We will be there until at least 8:00.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.