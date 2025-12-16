On Sunday, December 14, 2025, the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire, and investigators determined the fire started after one of the residents was warming a pan of grease, and the cooking oil unintentionally ignited.

In the aftermath, several residents jumped from their balconies to escape as 10-15 mph winds engulfed the breezeway, effectively cutting off escape routes. Everyone survived this tragedy with minor injuries.

Kaplyn, the resident’s dog, was rescued and is doing well, being treated for her injuries at a local vet.

The Knoxville Fire Department would like to remind everyone of the following fire safety tips:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food. Cooking fires are the number one cause of fires both nationally and in Knoxville.

Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires.

If there is a fire, get out and stay out!

When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

Call 9-1-1 immediately after you leave.

If you live in a building that has fire pull stations, pull the alarm!

If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out, and you have a clear way out.

