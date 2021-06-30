Going skinny: A different way to cover news

Sandra Clark

Work continues on creating a Halls Museum: File cabinets and boxes of photos and notes acquired over the years have been carefully sorted by members of the Halls Crossroads Women’s League with Halls-related material saved. Pictured are Carol Bayless, Terry Carr, Doris Lewis and Connie Sumter.

I’m going to try something (else) that’s harder than it seems. And risk public embarrassment.


Effective today, Knox TN Today will go skinny in a feature called Knox Notes. The plan is to write one sentence with a link for those wanting more information. The goal is to create an at-a-glance list of stuff about which our competitors might publish 300-plus words.

You’re busy. We respect that. Most anybody can write long. Writing skinny, well, that’s a challenge. Read it for a week and give feedback.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.

 

