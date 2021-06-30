Going skinny: A different way to cover news

I’m going to try something (else) that’s harder than it seems. And risk public embarrassment.

Effective today, Knox TN Today will go skinny in a feature called Knox Notes. The plan is to write one sentence with a link for those wanting more information. The goal is to create an at-a-glance list of stuff about which our competitors might publish 300-plus words.

You’re busy. We respect that. Most anybody can write long. Writing skinny, well, that’s a challenge. Read it for a week and give feedback.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today.