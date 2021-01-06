Girl Scouts try to crack the code

Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians has set four virtual workshops with one based in Knoxville.

The Virtual Oak Ridge Computer Science Girls-Encryption Workshop is set for Saturday, Jan. 9, from 10 a.m. until noon. It’s designed for juniors and cadettes – girls in grades 5-8 with no or very little prior programming experience. The class is free, but registration is required. Classes are small and fill quickly. Get more information here.

Organizers say: “Whether it is your teacher’s test questions or your parents’ credit card number, this information must be privacy-protected. During this workshop, the girls will learn how information is protected online. Students will work on puzzles, encryption and code breaking. At the end of the lesson students will see if they can figure out encrypted information, i.e. Can they crack the code? Let’s see who can succeed in protecting their information!”