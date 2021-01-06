Covid cases, deaths increase

Gov. Bill Lee has announced a new tool on the state’s website that describes the phases around COVID-19 vaccines. Info here. Thirteen people died of Covid in Knox County on Jan. 5. This compares with 3 deaths in Davidson County; 2 in Shelby County and 1 in Hamilton County (per New York Times on Google)

North Knoxville Business & Professional Association will meet via Zoom at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. Info here.

Fountain City Business & Professional Association meeting set for Jan. 13 has been canceled because of Covid restrictions. Info here.

The city of Knoxville is updating its One Year Plan, and the public is encouraged to participate. The One Year Plan serves as the foundation for zoning decisions and is based on the land-use goals, objectives and policies found in the city’s long-range plans. A Zoom meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. It will begin with a presentation covering all geographic areas of the city, followed by an open discussion. Info here or phone 865-215-3821.