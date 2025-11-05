Ridgedale Parents Day Out program was the recipient of a new sensory area created by a troop from Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.

Ridgedale Parents Day Out is a childcare center in Knoxville, Tennessee, offering a preschool setting in a Christian environment and accepting children 12 months to 5 years old on a Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday schedule. A summer program is also available.

“Our Parents Day Out program is beyond grateful for our new “underwater” sensory area provided by troop 20034 with Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians! Thank you, troop 20034, for blessing us with such an amazing addition to our program!”

If your girl is ready for fun adventures and to start creating the world she wants to see, she’s ready to be a Girl Scout today. Visit girlscoutcsa.org or text “JOIN” to 59618 to learn more.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.