As part of the Fall Product Program, troops are offering BarkBoxes to dogs in need of rescue. Girl Scouts are known for offering tasty treats for a good cause, even for canines, and Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians once again has partnered with animal shelters across the region to treat pups and support local troops.

Each donated purchase of the themed BarkBox provided treats and a toy to a shelter dog. At the same time, proceeds benefited Girl Scout troops across East Tennessee by helping to fund programming and the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

Find more information on Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians: here.

