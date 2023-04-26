Girl Scouts cookies by the case

Sandra ClarkOur Town Youth

Girl Scouts Lauren Newell, Hannah Thomson and Keely Hillesheim from Troop 20616 expertly handled my order of Girl Scout cookies. (file photo)

Hey, ever wished you had a freezer full of thin mints? How about multiple boxes of do-si-dos to share with your book club?

For a limited time (and with limited choices), the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will sell you a crate of cookies (12 boxes) for $72. There’s even a handy form for ordering here.

Send a crate to the folks at the firehall, or the emergency department of your local hospital. Send a crate to anyplace seniors gather for Bingo, with individual boxes to be used as prizes.

Businesses, send a crate to your best customers or divide one among your staff. I’m thinking the Girl Scouts will deliver, but you should check the form. There are a hundred places where folks would be thrilled to have Girl Scouts cookies.

Heck, I’d settle for a sleeve of trefoils right now. Let’s do this. Empty the warehouse. Help Girl Scouts make their budget.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today Inc.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *