Girl Scouts cookies by the case

Hey, ever wished you had a freezer full of thin mints? How about multiple boxes of do-si-dos to share with your book club?

For a limited time (and with limited choices), the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will sell you a crate of cookies (12 boxes) for $72. There’s even a handy form for ordering here.

Send a crate to the folks at the firehall, or the emergency department of your local hospital. Send a crate to anyplace seniors gather for Bingo, with individual boxes to be used as prizes.

Businesses, send a crate to your best customers or divide one among your staff. I’m thinking the Girl Scouts will deliver, but you should check the form. There are a hundred places where folks would be thrilled to have Girl Scouts cookies.

Heck, I’d settle for a sleeve of trefoils right now. Let’s do this. Empty the warehouse. Help Girl Scouts make their budget.

Sandra Clark is editor/CEO of Knox TN Today Inc.