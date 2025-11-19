Girl Scout Troop 20040 recently completed the Brownie Celebrating Community badge with a history and city tour of Oak Ridge!

The girls delivered birthday bags to a local food pantry before visiting several Oak Ridge landmarks. The tour included a visit to the grave of John Hendrix, known as the Prophet of Oak Ridge for his “vision” of the Manhattan Project 40 years in advance.

The Girl Scouts toured the memorial garden and Blue Star marker at the original townsite, Jackson Square, then visited the Oak Ridge History Museum and had lunch in a building built to serve the new Oak Ridge community in 1944. A highlight of the tour was the visit to the International Friendship Bell with photoshoots from the interior of the vibrating bell.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.

