Grace Christian Academy is hosting a Storytelling Festival on Friday, October 3, 1 p.m. in the GBC Worship Center.

The festival features students in grades K-6 attending this special event to hear selected 3rd through 6th-grade storytellers share their prepared stories. This year’s theme is Tell Me the Stories of Jesus. The public is invited.

Tonya Wilson, a GCA teacher, recounts how she began this festival 16 years ago.

“I began the Storytelling Festival because I felt that storytelling is a lost art. Before electricity, people would gather around the fire and share family stories, legends, and tall tales. I wanted to share this genre of performance with the elementary students of GCA. I wanted them to celebrate the art of storytelling, community, and communication.”

Wilson relates how she tears up, watching the bravery of the students as they stand alone on a stage in front of their peers, teachers, parents, and family, sharing their stories.

