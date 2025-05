Food City is teaming up with Dollywood to celebrate their 40th season! Several local Food City locations are offering chances to win Dollywood prizes and a $50 gift card to fuel your next trip to Dollywood.

Dates, times and locations:

o Tuesday, May 13, 2025, 4 p.m., 4805 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN.

o Thursday, May 15, 2025, 4 p.m., 11503 Chapman Highway, Seymour, TN.

o Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 4 p.m., 7530 Clinton Highway, Powell, TN.

o Thursday, May 22, 2025, 4 p.m., 1388 Tesla Boulevard, Alcoa, TN.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.