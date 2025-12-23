Gary Doyle, an East Tennessee hospitality legend, is retiring as general manager of RT Lodge in early 2026. RT Lodge is a former training facility for Ruby Tuesday in Blount County near the campus of Maryville College.

Doyle has been general manager since 2007.

Gary’s entire career has been associated with Ruby Tuesday and the Beall family. He had worked for the restaurant for two years before graduating from UT in 1974. He served next as general manager of Ruby Tuesday in Gatlinburg, and in 1980 he was hired to manage Blackberry Farm, home of Sandy and Kreis Beall in Walland. He stayed until 1993.

In 1994, Gary and a partner renovated a meat-and-three diner in Bearden to create Bistro By The Tracks. The restaurant quickly outgrew the space and relocated to Homberg. Gary left in 2006, recruited by new owners as general manager of RT Lodge.

A career well-spent

He writes: "I've been fortunate to participate in establishing, developing and managing three dynamic operations with distinctive hospitality-driven cultures:

Blackberry Farm from its seed as a nine-bedroom private retreat, through its initial public hotel and restaurant development, to its acceptance in the prestigious Relais and Chateaux organization with recognition as a world class hotel and restaurant

Bistro By The Tracks from the initial visionary conception, construction and operational development of an intimate bistro from the vacated shell of a 50-seat "meat and three" diner, to a location change with subsequent remodeling and brand enhancement into a highly popular 120-seat full-service restaurant and bar

RT Lodge through transitional phases from a private Ruby Tuesday training facility, to a successful "group only" destination wedding venue, corporate retreat and special event center, and presently into a public hotel and the highly acclaimed Restaurant at RT Lodge which are both open to individuals as well as groups.

“I’ve been rewarded with a wealth of experiences and associations, always look forward to further personal growth and development opportunities, and recognize that we in the hospitality industry are life-long students in our drive to provide a continuity of positive, memorable moments for our guests.”

What’s ahead for RT Lodge?

Gary Doyle will remain on RT Lodge’s board of directors, but will pass the role of general manager to seasoned hospitality executive and Blount County native Kelley Harris.

“After more than two decades at RT Lodge, this place has become a part of who I am,” Doyle said. “Stepping away is bittersweet, but it brings me such comfort to know the Lodge is entering its next chapter under someone who understands the heart of hospitality. Kelley’s leadership style and passion for hospitality are exactly what this extraordinary property and its remarkable team need.”

Harris has more than 20 years at Blackberry Farm, where she built its event programming and led guest experience departments and spa operations. For the past two years, Harris has served as part of the Oldham Hospitality leadership team, helping the company grow its lodging, food and beverage, and retail businesses. She brings strong appreciation for the RT Lodge team and its executive chef, Trevor Stockton.

Harris said it is a true honor to follow Gary Doyle. “His leadership and dedication have shaped RT Lodge into a place beloved by guests, staff and the community. I’m grateful for the opportunity to build on that legacy.”

She also looks forward to working with owners Beth Holman and David and Annie Colquitt.

About RT Lodge

RT Lodge, centered around the restored 1930s main house, is an approachable luxury retreat on the campus of Maryville College. The history of the lodge began in 1932 when Susan Wiley Cooper Walker, widow of Andrew Carnegie’s business associate John Walker, moved to Maryville and fell in love with the wooded grounds.

Walker built a 26-room grand residence and adjacent Carriage House and named her home Morningside. After her death, the home was added to the National Register of Historic Places. It has been home to a president’s residence for Maryville College as well as an inn and a corporate retreat and training facility for Ruby Tuesday.

Catherine Howell contributed information and quotes for this report. The Kelley Harris photo is by Heather Anne Thomas. The Gary Doyle and cover photos are from the RT Lodge website.

Morning Pointe recognizes two from Knox

Shannon Bolden, food service director at Morning Pointe of Powell Assisted Living, received the organization’s Exceeding Expectations Award in Food Service at the annual holiday party and awards banquet.

“Shannon’s heart is felt in every corner of our community. Her leadership, her kindness and her dedication to making our residents feel at home are unmatched. We are incredibly proud of her and grateful to have her as part of the Morning Pointe family,” said Tia El-Maayergy, executive director at Morning Pointe of Powell.

“For more than 10 years, Shannon has served up not just great meals but great memories. She’s the backbone of the Powell kitchen, a mentor to others and a constant source of joy for residents.”

Bolden offered an “aw, shucks” response: “I never really felt like I was exceeding expectations – I felt like I was just coming in taking care of my family here at Morning Pointe.”

Jessica Schaeffer, community relations & marketing director at the Morning Pointe of Knoxville Senior Living campus, received the organization’s Exceeding Expectations Award in Community Relations & Marketing at the holiday awards banquet.

A true Knoxville powerhouse, Jessica blends heart and hustle to help seniors discover their next happy place at Morning Pointe. She’s a mentor, motivator and friend. Reflecting on the recognition, she said, “I’ve been here for eight years and it’s been a very quick eight years – it’s flown by – so I’m just very lucky and I feel very blessed to work here and to be honored with this award, so thank you Morning Pointe.”

Greg Vital, co-founder of Morning Pointe Senior Living, said the awards are more than tradition. “Celebrating associates is the foundation of what sets Morning Pointe apart.”

Morning Pointe Senior Living operates 42 communities and employs more than 2,000 associates across five states. The corporate office is in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

Notes & Quotes

Italian Spaghetti Supper at the John T. O’Connor Senior Center on Friday, January 9, 2026, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at 611 Winona Street in Knoxville. Your $10 ticket will get a spaghetti entrée, side salad, roll, dessert and beverage. All proceeds directly support O’Connor Center programming. Tickets can be purchased online here or in-person at the Center.

RAM (Remote Area Medical) is looking for volunteers to help with an upcoming Knoxville clinic. The clinic will be February 6-8, 2026, at the Jacob Building, 3301 Magnolia Ave. Hours, services offered and more can be found here or 865-579-1530.

Quote: “One went to dipping water and the other one went to praying.” – Ronnie “Popcorn” Johnson of LaFollette, recalling a fishing trip with two visiting preachers when his boat sprang a leak. His obituary is here.

