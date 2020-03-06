‘Game On Against Cancer’ is today

More than a dozen local celebrities will gather today (3/6) for the eighth annual “Game On Against Cancer” benefiting Thompson Cancer Survival Center. The event is from 6-10 at The Wakefield Corporation, 10646 Dutchtown Road, and tickets are on sale now for $50. The annual fundraiser features games, music, food, beverages and a silent auction – all to benefit local cancer patients in need.

The best part, besides chipping in for a charitable cause? Participants get to challenge their favorite local sportscaster or radio host to a game of table tennis, billiards, air hockey, darts, shuffleboard, corn hole or black jack. Click to view a list of local celebrities signed up so far, or just play a game with your friends.

Admission is $50 per person and includes unlimited game play, one celebrity match (additional matches available for $10 each), food and one drink token.

Info: 865-531-5226.

Scott Warwick, president and chief administrative officer of Thompson Cancer Survival Center, said many patients face not only clinical challenges but financial ones as well because of their cancer diagnosis. Last year the Thompson Cares Fund helped more than 700 patients with financial assistance because of events such as this.

Erin Wakefield, CEO of The Wakefield Corporation and 2020 Game On Against Cancer committee chair, lost her father to cancer four years ago. “Cancer has touched all of our lives in some way and I want to do my part to help those battling the disease here in East Tennessee.”

Information provided by the public relations office of Covenant Health.