Funtastic Field Day at Farragut Primary

Farragut Primary school hosted a Funtastic Field Day on March 25 in partnership with Therapeutic Recreation Experiential Education (TREE) and Knoxville Parks and Recreation. TREE is composed of five graduate students from the University of Tennessee: Emily Toth, Emily Sykes, Jay Hoppes, Robert “Harrison” Strobel and Kathryn Creveling. Learn about them here.

The day was an inclusive experience for all K-12 students with or without disabilities and their families. It provided an opportunity for all students to participate in field day activities and games alongside each other.

