Sisters and once-a-year rivals!

Sisters are usually our cheerleaders and partners in crime, right?

Not so for Jessica Doran and Amy Shipman. Yes, they are super close siblings with that special bond that cannot be replicated by any other relationship. But on the one day a year they can work at the same place, doing the same thing and even as Jessica calls it “twinning,” they are opposing forces as it is the Knox County Track Meet.

Jessica is the principal of Sterchi Elementary and Amy is the physical education teacher for East Knox Elementary.

Regardless of the rivalry, they look forward to this day each year and congratulations to both for good showings by their representative schools.

