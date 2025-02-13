Abraham Lincoln has a birthday to celebrate, and his cake should have a fiery 216 candles! While his images and stories suggest an older man, he died at age 56 years. Imo, not that old.

Though descriptions of “honest,” “humble” and “bookish” are apt and honorable, I hope he had some fun along the way. I painted this small piece to give zest to the looks of the 16th US President. Here are a few “Fun Abe” facts:

At 6-4 he is the tallest president. Donning a stovepipe hat took his size to 7 feet to make him stand out, show authority and upgrade his humble origins. This was marketing genius!

His favorite song was “Dixie,” but he was one of the most unmusical presidents, unable to play an instrument or carry a tune.

Abe was the only president to hold a patent, his for a device to lift boats.

He had premonitions about big events, including his own assassination.

Lincoln’s voice was “high and reedy,” not an expected deep baritone.

A reader and lover of books, Mr. Lincoln was not a good speller.

Famous descendants include Elvis Presley, Tom Hanks and George Clooney, all who fared much better in the looks department.

So, raise a glass and sing a high pitch, off tone rendition of Happy Birthday to the tune of Dixie, with the soul of Elvis Presley while on your way to celebrate – a mattress sale.

Happy Birthday Fun Abe!

