From walking cane to walking

This week’s Covenant Health article is about Yvonne Sims of Dandridge, who underwent spine surgery at Parkwest in fall 2019. She was facing paralysis and could barely walk. After a disc fusion and some other procedures on her spine, she rehabbed at Patricia Neal and transitioned from a walking cane to moving without assistance. She and her husband are now living life on the farm.

This is a good story about the support Yvonne found from her husband, Tom, and her church family: “She remembers the day she climbed 13 steps at the front of the church unassisted. Fellow church members burst into applause, shouting and dancing with praise.”

It’s also packed with information about minimally invasive spine surgery. Read it here: Covenant Health Spine Surgery