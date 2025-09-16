SouthEast Bank will host their annual Fountain City Fall Fest on September 27, 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the Fountain City Branch, 4924 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37918.

This is a community event open to everyone and will have activities for all ages with a bounce house, balloon artist, face painting, pumpkin decorating, giveaways, and more! Plus, Trevor Bayne will be there meeting people, taking pictures, and giving out autographs.

For this event, we’ll be partnering with Second Harvest and collecting shelf-stable proteins for a food drive as well.

Don’t miss the SouthEast Bank Fall Fest.

Olivia Johnson is marketing strategist for Southeast Bank.

