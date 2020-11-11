Former law enforcement leader has died

Thomas “T.J.” Cantwell, 95, of Sevierville, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020. He joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1951 and spent his entire 30-year career in District 1, first as a trooper until 1965 and then as a sergeant. In 1975 he became administrative lieutenant for District 1 headquarters in Knoxville, serving both Knox and Sevier Counties until his retirement in 1981.

He and wife Emily enjoyed traveling and farming on family land in Grainger County. But the call of law enforcement was strong. In 1994, Mr. Cantwell became chief deputy of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, serving under sheriffs Bruce Montgomery and Ronald Seals until 2010.

Although there will not be a receiving line, friends may pay their respects 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville. Additional obituary info here.