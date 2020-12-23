Former Anderson County trustee has died

Patsy Stair Lomeli, 85, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home. Her working career was in local government, highlighted by her election to eight consecutive terms as Anderson County trustee (1974-2006). She also was active in the local Republican Party and was the first woman elected as president of the County Officials Association of Tennessee. She also was elected president of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Elected Officials and Treasurers.

Locally, Mrs. Lomeli served on the board of directors of Big Brothers/Big Sisters and American Red Cross. She was a member and officer of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, was active in several civic clubs and at her church Zion Baptist Church.

Family and friends may call at convenience today, Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist church in Clinton. The funeral service will start at 2 p.m. Additional obituary information here.