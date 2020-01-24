Food City salutes Sheriff’s Office honorees

Food City was recognized as a supporter of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at this week’s banquet to confer officer of the month and year awards.

Officer of the Year is Brian Rehg

K-9 Team of the Year is Sgt. Chad Gore and K-9 Beny.

Corrections Officer of the Year is Sgt. Chris Spreng.

Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon were among those present. What an honor to be a part of this. Thank you to the Sheriff’s Office for all they do every day.

Project Help: Don’t forget to donate to Project Help at area Food City stores. The promotion helped 400 deserving families pay for home heating in 2019. The promotion runs through Feb. 5. Learn more here.

Midnight Madness: Friday, Jan. 24, is Midnight Madness at area Food City stores. Great deals from noon until close (while supplies last). Check it at Food City_1.24 Knox ROP

Betsi James coordinates community relations for Food City in Knoxville.