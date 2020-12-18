Food City recognizes volunteers

Each December Food City recognizes one associate from each store who has done extraordinary volunteer work in his or her community. We plan to feature some of these individuals over the next few weeks.

The program is named for the late Claude P. Varney, a former president and board vice-chair for Food City. Through his 47-year career, Varney brought a great deal of foresight and knowledge to Food City and the grocery industry as a whole, but he was most noted for his tremendous compassion and humanitarian services.

“Many of our associates volunteer their time and talents to numerous service organizations throughout the areas in which we operate, and we feel it’s needful to recognize the valuable services and support they provide,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.