On Wednesday, March 12, Food City presented a check for $51,700 to Project Help.

The promotion, which was cosponsored by Project Help ran from January 1 through February 4 in Knoxville area Food City locations. Shoppers were invited to make a dollar contribution at the check-out to help their friends and neighbors in need.

Food City has participated in this annual Project Help campaign for 20 years providing heating assistance to local residents in need during the cold weather season.

