Food City customers boost Project Help

For more than 20 years, Food City has been proud to host the annual Project Help campaign to provide heating assistance to local residents in need during the cold weather season.

The promotion, which is cosponsored by Project Help, ran from January 4 to February 7 in Knoxville area Food City locations. During the campaign, shoppers were invited to make a dollar contribution at the check-out to help their friends and neighbors in need.

Thanks to the support and generosity of loyal Food City customers and associates, this year’s Project Help campaign raised a total of $57,450.

Food City awarded these proceeds to Project Help representatives on March 24 at the Food City #672, 9565 Middlebrook Pike.

Drug Takeback: Food City has teamed with the Metro Drug Coalition to sponsor a “takeback” of prescription drugs on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fountain City Food City store, 4806 N. Broadway. Bring your unused, unwanted or expired drugs including syringes/sharps and expired Narcan.

Irwin Food City Bass Tournament: Registration is open online for the 34th annual event to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Co-sponsor is Judge Tim Irwin, former University of Tennessee and NFL football standout. The event will be Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Tellico Boat Ramp in Lenoir City. Details and registration at FoodCityFishing.com/.

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Food City continues to hire for full- or part-time jobs, entry-level or skilled positions. Interested candidates can apply online at FoodCity.com or visit any Food City store to complete an application.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.