Spring’s arrival

On a cold morning last week I headed into Cades Cove to see what I could find. I photographed a few icicles in the creek and the sun coming over the ridgeline reflecting in the stream. Nothing I found really excited me. Then I turned and saw this beautiful composition calling to be photographed.

Photographically, there is much to like here. Hyatt Lane and fence posts leading to the large tree with the layers of sun and shadows building depth in the image. The sun had not yet hit the mountains in the background contrasting the dark with the trees in the light. The yellow and green of the grass with the budding red trees make a nice and varied color palette.

Favorite images of any outing often come as a complete surprise. Results like this keep me heading out when I really don’t know what I am looking for.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.