Food City boosts SCAN’s gift bags

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has thanked corporate partner Food City for assisting once again with gift bags for seniors.

Sheriff Tom Spangler posted on social media: “Each year our SCAN (Senior Citizen Awareness Network) program provides senior citizens on the SCAN roster with a goodie bag filled with fruit and lots of other goodies. For many seniors, it may be the only ‘gift’ they receive this Christmas season.

“In order for this program to be a success, we must have the help of our incredible volunteer base as well as our corporate partners. KCSO’s SCAN officers truly make a difference in our community and in the lives of the senior citizens they visit.

“Thank you also to the wonderful volunteers for getting the bags ready for delivery, Captain Edlin and his generosity, as well as the entire Special Services staff.”

Holiday presentations: Representatives from Food City and Dietz & Watson were at the Morrell Road store on Wednesday, Dec. 18, to present holiday gifts. WJXB-FM radio partnered with the businesses for the promotion.

United Way of Greater Knoxville got a contribution that equaled 10 cents for every pound of Dietz & Watson deli meats and cheeses purchased at Food City locations Nov. 11 through Dec. 8. Also, through the same dates, listeners were asked to nominate local first responders, military personnel and other public servants in need of assistance during the holiday season. Five winners were selected and received a Dietz & Watson Chef Carved Dinner Ham and a $100 Food City gift card.

