First Horizon posts solid 2Q earnings

First Horizon National Corp. has reported second quarter net income available to common shareholders of $52 million, 17-cents per share, up from $12 million and 4-cents per share in first quarter 2020.

“In this quarter of significant pandemic-related and broad-based economic challenges, we delivered solid results as we continued to work diligently to support clients, communities and our associates while prudently managing risk,” said Bryan Jordan, president and CEO.

First Horizon also completed the merger of equals with Iberiabank Corporation on July 1, Jordan said, creating one of the largest banks in the South with $83 billion in assets. First Horizon was scheduled to close on the acquisition of 30 branches from Truist Financial Corporation on July 17, 2020. See it on a chart: First Horizon_2Q20 Infographic

Information submitted by First Horizon