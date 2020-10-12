First Horizon plans cybersecurity webinar

Theresa Payton, cybersecurity expert and former White House CIO, will present a webinar on safe business practices hosted by First Horizon. “Securing the New Normal” will be offered 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, and 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Learn how cybercriminals are using artificial intelligence, social media, blockchain, cryptocurrency, video conferencing and more to break into your business. Contact your local First Horizon office to secure a seat.

Active Knox is hosting two virtual sessions (via Zoom) at noon and 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, focused on “Design Matters: Increasing Physical Activity and Understanding Equity in Parks.” Speakers arer UT researchers Dr. Gene Fitzhugh and Dr. Cristina Barroso discussing their study of Knoxville’s parks and the impact of design on physical activity and health equity. There will be time for questions and answers after each presentation. Click here to register for either presentation.