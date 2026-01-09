It’s a brand new year, but our mission hasn’t changed, and neither has Clove’s hope for a brighter future.

Clove arrived with her 10 sweet puppies, all needing safety, medical care, and a chance to grow strong. Your support helps make sure families like hers get the second chance they deserve.

Every donation directly fuels life-saving programs, from rescue transports and foster care to medical treatment and adoption services.

You’re helping Clove, her pups, and countless other animals across 33 Tennessee counties find safety and love.

Or have you met our gorgeous girl, Ryana, yet!? Let us introduce you! This precious 60lb hound girl came to us from Sevier County Animal Shelter, and she has the SWEETEST heart! She is loving, playful, very treat-motivated, and smart as can be!

She loves children and would truly make a great addition to any home

Want to be part of their story? You can help right here: Donations.

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest-standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501 (c) (3) limited-admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley, receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; it relies solely on private donations and grant funding.

Visit humanesocietytennessee.org or stop by 6717 Kingston Pike to learn more. Your new best friend might be waiting just beyond our front door.

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.

Follow HSTV on Facebook and Instagram for information and to see some updates on our recent adoptees.

