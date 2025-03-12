Several Knox area boys’ and girls’ basketball teams are competing for the state title in their division with Knoxville Webb already securing the title for both the boys’ and girls’ basketball teams in the Division II Class AA this past weekend.

Boys’ Basketball Final State Tournament brackets for 1A-4A: here.

3A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament brackets includes Fulton

4A Boys’ Basketball State Tournament bracket includes Oak Ridge and Maryville

Division II Class A Boys’ State Champion is Providence Christian

Division II Class AA Boys’ State Champion is Knoxville Webb

Girls Basketball Final State Tournament brackets for 1A-4A: here

4A East Girls’ Basketball State Tournament includes Bearden and Oak Ridge

Division II Class AA Girls’ State Champion is Knoxville Webb

Watch for the results of all these state championships next week and then we dive into the high school baseball season.