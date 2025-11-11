As Thanksgiving approaches and the government shutdown continues to impact SNAP benefits across our region, Fountain City Presbyterian Church, located at 500 Hotel Road, is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank to provide food to our neighbors in need.

Your donations of these most-needed food items can be dropped off at the church office during regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Items needed:

Peanut Butter: regular, nut-free peanut butter, or sunflower butter

Canned proteins: tuna, chicken, salmon, beans

Canned fruits: peaches, pears, pineapple

Canned vegetables: green beans, corn, mixed vegetables

Canned soup: beef stew, chicken noodle, chili

Staples: rice, dry beans, dry pasta, cereal

Remember, 1.2 pounds of food = 1 meal.

Monetary donations can also be made directly to the Second Harvest Food Bank .

