Farragut High’s Advanced Mixed Choir excels

Farragut High’s Advanced Mixed Choir has had an exciting last few weeks. The choir has just returned from a trip to Carnegie Hall, where Jacee Poole, Kailey Scheafnocker, and Margaret Walter were featured in a small ensemble during the performance of Light of a Clear Blue Morning. The choir then performed at the ACDA State Choral Performance Assessment and they received superiors in every category from all judges! The next performance is in Nashville on April 20 at 4 p.m. at the Opryland Hotel for the Tennessee Music Educator Association Conference.

The Advanced Mixed Choir is the premier ensemble of the high school’s choral program. Students selected for this choir have completed at least one semester of study in vocal music during which they have shown exceptional musical skill. The group focuses on performing a variety of repertoire while building skill in music theory and sight reading.

The choir is directed by Mitchell Moore, who is in his third year at FHS where he directs multiple school choirs in addition to the Advanced Mixed Choir.

The Tennessee Musician Magazine contributed to this story.

