Little Denver Sims was welcomed into the world at Fort Sanders Regional in the midst of visitor restrictions because of the COVID-19 virus. So, his supportive family gathered with posters and balloons on the parking garage nearby.

Hospital staff enjoyed the cheering family that included Dylan Wright, Kelly Smith, Cierra Christian, Cindy Christian and Savannah Decker. It’s a celebration in a time of social distancing.

