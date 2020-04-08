Drive-in graveside service for longtime pastor

The Rev. James Oliver Wolfenbarger, 90, of Maynardville, had a big family and many loving friends. He was pastor of Loveland Baptist Church for 37 years and pastored seven other churches during his years in the ministry.

He passed away on April 5, and four preachers will conduct a graveside service. Here’s how the obituary puts it: “Family and friends will line up at Bridges Funeral Home (5430 Rutledge Pike) at noon Saturday, April 11, and then go in procession to Eastview Memorial Gardens for a drive-in graveside service with the Rev. Mark Large, the Rev. Danny Scates, the Rev. Lee Chorn and the Rev. Daniel Beason officiating. There will be a flag ceremony officiated by Mark Scates and Jeff McMurray.”

With social distancing restrictions in place, the guests can view the service from their vehicle.