Fall colors peak on the Tail of the Dragon

Today’s image is another of the fall colors from Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It was taken on the road known as the “Tail of the Dragon” because of its many, many curves and turns.

It is a simple image celebrating the vivid colors of fall. Not so simply executed, this is actually a segment of a larger panoramic of several photos stitched together into one. In print it stretches out to nearly eight feet and really brightens up a room. If you would like to see the full version, we have it printed as a canvas wrap triptych. Contact us and we will be happy to meet you to show it.

Robin and I encourage you to consider giving art as a gift to someone who will appreciate it. Support your local artists and art community in any way that you can maybe even giving yourself a gift of art.

Through the end of December, we have opened a new pop-up gallery in downtown Knoxville at the rear of the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street. We will be in the studio Saturday after Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5. Feel free to stop in to see our work and say hello. Consider supporting all local artists on Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday.

