Grief is as real as any serious illness we may experience and likewise, grief needs treatment. Anyone who has experienced the death of a family member or friend is invited to register for the GriefShare program at Fountain City Presbyterian Church on Tuesdays, February 4- April 29, 2025, 1-2:30 p.m.

Many grieving people find they are only beginning the work of healing when friends or family have returned to their daily life routines. Past participants have related how helpful the information and follow-up discussions were to them. Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member or friend.

No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are grieving. You will learn how to recognize the symptoms of being stuck in grief and that you do not need to live in bondage to certain emotions. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future.

This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. The DVD seminar features nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people, followed by a small group discussion about what was seen on the DVD. (Attendees are not required to participate in the discussion.)

Pleaser register here.

All materials are free and the facilitator will contact each participant regarding location in the church and parking. There is no childcare available. GriefShare programs may be available online or at other area locations: check here.