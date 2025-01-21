On Sunday, January 26, 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the East TN History Center, 601 Gay Street, the Asian Cultural Center of TN will celebrate Japanese New Year. There will be activities for all ages.

Nashville Taiko Performance

Taiko refers to Japanese drums, with wadaiko specifically highlighting traditional Japanese drums. The performance will take place on the Market Square stage at 1:30 p.m., offering an exciting and cultural rhythmic experience.

Japanese Harp, Shamisen, and Traditional Dance

Attendees will enjoy traditional Japanese songs and dances that celebrate the spirit of the New Year.

Kids’ Japanese Song Workshop

Children can learn and sing Japanese New Year songs in Japanese, adding an interactive and educational element to the event.

Mochi Tsuki (Rice Ball Pounding)

Mochi tsuki is a cherished New Year tradition in Japanese culture. It involves soaking and steaming special mochi rice, then pounding it into a paste with an usu (bowl) and kine (mallet).

Taiko Drumming Trial

Attendees will have the opportunity to try taiko drumming themselves in a hands-on session.

Sake Tasting

Adults can enjoy a sake-tasting experience, sampling a variety of sake to explore this integral part of Japanese culture. This activity is for ages 21 and older, and IDs will be checked at the event.

Tickets can be purchased online, and space is limited to 250 people: here.