This is a diversionary tactic to avoid writing about basketball until later in the week.

Tennessee football has recovered Amari Jefferson. A year ago, he went from Baylor School in Chattanooga to Tuscaloosa when he should have come to Knoxville.

Nick Saban ran out on him, left him to fend for himself. Josh Heupel really wanted him.

People who might know say Jefferson is a big-time athlete, a wide receiver in a running back’s body. Now that he has found his way, he may actually help the Volunteers.

Before he transferred, Alabama said he is 6-0, 197 and talented.

“An explosive playmaker at wide receiver that possesses speed to be a vertical threat … top-ranked player from the state of Tennessee … unanimous four-star recruit by all major outlets.”

Amari has heard so much of this stuff, he believes it.

He said of himself: “Just someone who can score from any part of the field. Someone who is very explosive with great hands and great route running, and can break the game open.”

Report from recruiter: “Lines up all over the formation. Projects as slot receiver. Becomes a running back after the catch. Runs with tempo and understands angles. Has strength to break tackles and lateral agility and shake to make defenders miss in space.”

At this point, all we lack is proof. He was very good at Baylor. He has not gained a yard in the Southeastern Conference. He did not play in 2024.

Buried deep in this little story is a paragraph that exclaims “Do what?”

He was a pro prospect in baseball who committed in June 2021 to play at Tennessee. No kidding, he told Anthony Gregory Vitello he was going to be a Volunteer.

Perfect Game, world’s largest baseball scouting service, said all the right things, that Amari is almost 6-2 instead of six feet, physical and athletic, straight-ahead speed in 95.88 percentile, easy but crisp, explosive swing, strong arm, nationally ranked as an outfielder.

Of course, Tony remembers. He and Josh talked about the possibility of a dual-sport athlete. The football-baseball combo is at best very difficult, virtually impossible. Baseball plays games during football spring practice. Football plays games during fall baseball when next year’s team is taking shape.

Yes, one-for-two has happened. Think Todd Helton and Condredge Holloway.

Bo Jackson starred in football, baseball and track for the Auburn Tigers. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1985, after leading the SEC in home runs the previous spring. He set a school record in the 60-yard dash, 6.18 seconds at 227 pounds.

Bo played professional baseball for the Kansas City Royals and professional football for the Oakland Raiders.

Dave Winfield was outstanding in football, basketball and baseball at the University of Minnesota. Pro teams in all three sports drafted him. He chose baseball. There is less sweat.

Deion Sanders did everything in college and became the only athlete in history to play in a Super Bowl and a World Series.

I am uncomfortable saying this but Steve Spurrier was versatile at Science Hill High in Johnson City. As a senior in 1963, he passed for 16 touchdowns, averaged 22 points in basketball and was 7-0 as a pitcher – and thumbed his nose at Tennessee. OK, the single wing was out of date.

Tennessee has had memorable dual-sport stars – Richmond Flowers, Willie Gault, Ron Widby, Alan Cockrell, Chip Kell, Herky Payne, Bert Rechichar, Doug Atkins … there were more … but that was then.

Now is different. Money sports at Tennessee are almost full-time jobs.

Amari Jefferson will first have to get well enough to practice before he can catch and run and be a sensational success for the Volunteers. He is in the recovery stage from hip surgery – no panic, supposedly minor. Let us hope the Crimson Tide paid for it.

Once healed, Amari will certainly be a welcomed addition. There are empty chairs in the receiver room.

If he can gain separation from defensive backs, catch balls that hit him in the hands, make gains after contact and score an occasional touchdown, hooray!

If he finds a side door and helps Tennessee baseball win another championship, he’ll be a legend.

Do notice those closing thoughts are preceded by if.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com