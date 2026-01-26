The word “exercise” is often used by physicians and frequently ignored by patients. This simple word “exercise” is, in fact, quite complicated and not simple at all. In hoping to clear the confusion, exercise is basically any movement against gravity. The body needs two types of exercise. The first is “aerobic,” which is continuous movement, i.e., walking, swimming. The second type, “resistance,” is short, intense movement such as lifting a weight or using your own body to stand from a chair or climb stairs. This article will focus on resistance training, the often-neglected half of healthy movement.

For those who have done too little for too long, the best place to begin is with body-weight exercises — chair stands, wall push-ups, squats, step-ups. YouTube has multiple videos demonstrating these exercises. More intense resistance training may include free weights, bands, or machines. The first rule in any weight training is to avoid injury, which usually occurs with improper form or too heavy a weight. Unfortunately, injuries, usually to a joint, may take months or years to rehab or may never recover.

It is generally thought that to build strength, progressively heavier weights must be used. The problem with that train of thought is that muscle or joint injury often follows. A recent article in the December issue of the Journal of Physiology disproved that theory by showing that lifting 10 pounds 30 times can be just as effective as lifting 30 pounds 10 times. The secret is that the lightweight exercise set must be performed to exhaustion.

In practical terms, pick a light weight — say 5 pounds — and perform a biceps curl as many times as you can. If you can exceed 30 repetitions easily, increase the weight. The final two or three repetitions should be genuinely difficult. Perform three sets for maximum benefit. The article showed that progressive muscle strength and muscle growth (hypertrophy) was equal between those using light weights for many repetitions and those using heavy weights for fewer repetitions.

I hope this helps in showing that resistance training does not require heavy iron, heroic effort, or high risk. It can be simple, safe, and effective and perhaps, for the first time, even enjoyable.

Dr. Charlie Barnett is a contributor to KnoxTNToday, where he writes a weekly column, DocTalk, sharing his expertise on health and wellness management.

